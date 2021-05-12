Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) VP Lucian Boldea Sells 14,028 Shares of Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lucian Boldea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of Eastman Chemical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65.

NYSE EMN opened at $128.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.43. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $128.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $193,544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 495.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 630,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after acquiring an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after acquiring an additional 227,775 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

