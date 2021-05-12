Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Holdings Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 495.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after buying an additional 630,045 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after buying an additional 227,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,394,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,879,000 after buying an additional 199,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,576 shares of company stock worth $19,687,650. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $128.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $128.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

