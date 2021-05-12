Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $24.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Easterly Government Properties traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 4530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $160,593.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock worth $1,303,430 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 146.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

