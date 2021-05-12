Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $24.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Easterly Government Properties traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 4530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.
In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $160,593.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock worth $1,303,430 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 146.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.
About Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
