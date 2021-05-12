E.On (FRA:EOAN) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EOAN. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.84 ($12.75).

FRA:EOAN opened at €10.60 ($12.47) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €9.94 and its 200-day moving average is €9.18. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

