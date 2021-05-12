Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,005 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.32. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.