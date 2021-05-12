Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PPD were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter valued at $786,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PPD by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,816,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,168,000 after purchasing an additional 209,867 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PPD by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,653,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,787,000 after purchasing an additional 457,350 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PPD by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 389,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 103,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PPD by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PPD alerts:

PPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price target on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $28,139,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846.

PPD opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.33. PPD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $46.49.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.