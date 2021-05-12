Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,099 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BIP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Shares of BIP opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.70 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $55.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average is $51.59.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2,085.71%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.