Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 108.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 87,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,846,000 after purchasing an additional 45,806 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

NYSE IIPR opened at $170.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.69.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.47%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

