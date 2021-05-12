Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 53.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 448,331 shares in the company, valued at $17,269,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Insiders sold 2,371,793 shares of company stock valued at $88,773,437 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

