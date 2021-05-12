Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 14,687 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 99.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The AES were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The AES by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,949,000 after buying an additional 12,701,749 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The AES by 8,767.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,275 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of The AES by 919.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,287,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,618 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,216,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of The AES by 881.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 521,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 468,705 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AES. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

AES stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

