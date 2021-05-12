Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.

DUK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average of $93.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

