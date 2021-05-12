Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.19. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.000-5.300 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.31. 157,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,537. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average of $93.28. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.