DuckDaoDime Price Reaches $35.27 on Major Exchanges (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $36.54 million and $455,081.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for about $35.27 or 0.00061393 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.04 or 0.00647619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00070217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.48 or 0.00249756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $661.37 or 0.01151251 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00031691 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,495,465 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,104 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars.

