DubaiCoin Market Capitalization Tops $791,037.13 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $791,037.13 and approximately $1,534.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00057493 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00044624 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00015414 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007239 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

