DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.14 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.20.

DSPG traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $13.89. 131,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61. DSP Group has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $265.67 million, a PE ratio of -57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that DSP Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $116,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $219,794.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,792 shares in the company, valued at $742,869.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock worth $720,774 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

