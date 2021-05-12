DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 349 ($4.56).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of DS Smith stock traded down GBX 12.10 ($0.16) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 416.90 ($5.45). The company had a trading volume of 2,226,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 435.90 ($5.70). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 415.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 376.90. The company has a market cap of £5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

