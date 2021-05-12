Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.00.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$8.60 and a 12 month high of C$14.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.06.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

