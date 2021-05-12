Dragonchain (DRGN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $958,862.00

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 12th. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a market cap of $95.41 million and approximately $958,862.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00084755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00018920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00067884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $517.59 or 0.00922899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00110734 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00063165 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

DRGN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,326,846 coins. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

