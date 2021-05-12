DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DKNG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,270,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,633,900. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.90. DraftKings has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DraftKings by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,623,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after buying an additional 1,142,768 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after buying an additional 3,407,857 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $208,802,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DraftKings by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after buying an additional 1,747,764 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

