DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $4,656,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 42,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 320,530 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.12.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.90.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

