Doug Bailey Sells 8,830 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.66. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

