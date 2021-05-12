DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Trading 6.5% Higher

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s share price traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.42 and last traded at $36.42. 3,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 432,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.

About DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

