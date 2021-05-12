Donald F. Colleran Sells 13,425 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of FedEx stock traded down $3.63 on Tuesday, reaching $305.64. 2,167,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $317.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.36.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
