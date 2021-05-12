Domtar (TSE:UFS) Price Target Increased to C$68.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities to C$68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UFS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Domtar to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Domtar to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of UFS stock traded down C$0.10 on Wednesday, hitting C$66.86. The stock had a trading volume of 74,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,900. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$49.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.09. Domtar has a 52-week low of C$25.29 and a 52-week high of C$67.06.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that Domtar will post 4.8499996 earnings per share for the current year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

