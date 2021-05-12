Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $213.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.42. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

