Divi Achieves Market Cap of $221.86 Million (DIVI)

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, Divi has traded 41.6% higher against the dollar. Divi has a market cap of $221.86 million and $143,381.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Divi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0968 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Divi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00065229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.37 or 0.00318448 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000644 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00029969 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Divi Profile

DIVI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 2,292,152,960 coins. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org . Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi Project is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It enables users to access a set of financial tools where it is possible to perform cryptocurrency transactions or store, monitor and manage their digital assets on the platform digital wallet. Divi Project features are available for both Desktop and mobile devices. The Divi Project coin (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency which mainnet was launched on September 27th. It is now on the swapping process from DIVX to DIVI and as to the value, 1 DIVX is being swapped for 100 DIVI. It uses a PoS (Proof of Stake) consensus algorithm and will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or to access goods and services available on Divi Project. DIVI features a second layer network of master nodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Divi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Divi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Divi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.