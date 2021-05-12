Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,253 shares during the quarter. Discovery makes up about 2.0% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. FMR LLC increased its position in Discovery by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 128.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Discovery by 1,144.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 288,324 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Discovery by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 106,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891,979. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DISCK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

