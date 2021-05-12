DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank of Canada

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.30 target price on the stock. National Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DIRTT Environmental Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.96.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $279.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.74.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Shaun Noll purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $27,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 304,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,557.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.