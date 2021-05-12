Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 85,822 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,668,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,822 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.63% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $397,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after buying an additional 57,751 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 36,358 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC opened at $194.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.27 and a one year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Piper Sandler cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.