Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 57,438 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,926,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.99% of AutoNation worth $343,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

Shares of AN opened at $102.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average of $77.83. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $106.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 692,116 shares of company stock valued at $67,223,568. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.