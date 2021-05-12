Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 31,686 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,250,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.35% of PulteGroup worth $269,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $137,843,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,701,000 after acquiring an additional 854,976 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,395,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,169,000 after acquiring an additional 750,435 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in PulteGroup by 345.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 572,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,668,000 after acquiring an additional 443,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

