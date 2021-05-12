Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 22,693 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,517,454 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HP were worth $332,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

