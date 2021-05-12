Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,903,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $281,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE:ALLY opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,478.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,794 shares of company stock worth $2,815,196 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.