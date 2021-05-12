Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 116,987 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,987 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $324,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Newmont by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,020,000. Finally, Trybe Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,148,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,255. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $68.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.21. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.