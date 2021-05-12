Digix Gold Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.20 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for about $61.16 or 0.00109902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digix Gold Token Profile

DGX is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,700 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

