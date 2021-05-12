Digitex Token (DGTX) Price Tops $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Digitex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00083865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00018802 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.72 or 0.01047533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00069847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00110370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,658.47 or 0.10313678 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Token Coin Trading

