Digital Reserve Currency 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $899,426.00 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded up 45% against the dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $11.63 million and $899,426.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

