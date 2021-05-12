Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.16

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend by 20.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,845. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.37. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,906 shares of company stock valued at $37,709,347. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.