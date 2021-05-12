Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.

Shares of DBD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 34,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,095. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $970.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.44.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

In other news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $676,550.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

