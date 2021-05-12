Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Diebold Nixdorf updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $939.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.44. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DBD. DA Davidson raised their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $676,550.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

