Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Dicker Data’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other Dicker Data news, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$10.10 ($7.21) per share, with a total value of A$90,081.90 ($64,344.21). Also, insider Mary Stojcevski bought 2,500 shares of Dicker Data stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$10.15 ($7.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,375.00 ($18,125.00). Over the last three months, insiders bought 42,656 shares of company stock worth $437,639.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 6,000 resellers. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

