DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.70 ($20.82).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIC. Oddo Bhf set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

ETR DIC traded down €0.37 ($0.44) on Friday, hitting €13.86 ($16.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. DIC Asset has a 52-week low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a 52-week high of €16.84 ($19.81). The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

