dForce Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 12th. dForce has a total market cap of $40.29 million and $7.41 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dForce has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00084331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00018884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00068104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.50 or 0.00953491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00110354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00062722 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

