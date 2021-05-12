Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Devon Energy has increased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Devon Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 69.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 223.0%.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE DVN traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 171,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,945,036. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $27.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Devon Energy to $31.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.62.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.