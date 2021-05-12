Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $152.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $169.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $56.80 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.89.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $572,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,491,000 after acquiring an additional 42,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 118,827 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,790,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

