Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €33.00 Price Target

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Evotec alerts:

ETR:EVT opened at €34.14 ($40.16) on Wednesday. Evotec has a 1-year low of €21.31 ($25.07) and a 1-year high of €43.00 ($50.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 853.50.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.