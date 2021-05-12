Despegar.com (DESP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Despegar.com to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $53.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. On average, analysts expect Despegar.com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $890.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.54. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

DESP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

