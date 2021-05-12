DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $117,041,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,056,000 after acquiring an additional 953,367 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 495,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,922,000 after purchasing an additional 432,698 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,015,000 after purchasing an additional 223,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,762,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,157,000 after buying an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

