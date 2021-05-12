DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $989.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to announce sales of $989.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $962.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted sales of $490.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 101.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $4.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.82.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 22,597 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.43, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

