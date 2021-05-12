Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.56

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.56 and last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 1626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WILYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

